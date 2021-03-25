SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350,918 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 3.4% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 4.41% of SS&C Technologies worth $820,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.32 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

