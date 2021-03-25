Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Wedbush upped their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

SQ traded down $7.69 on Thursday, reaching $205.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723,120. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day moving average is $206.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $270,723,080 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

