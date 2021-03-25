Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $47.97. 94,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,030,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

