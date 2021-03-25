SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $115.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $119.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

