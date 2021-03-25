SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $128.60.

