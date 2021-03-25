SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,705 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of CWI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.46. 3,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.