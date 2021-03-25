Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,294,734.00 in Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 123,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 11,090 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,445.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 85,209 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $887,877.78.

On Monday, March 15th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 87,829 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $920,447.92.

On Friday, March 12th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 19,725 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $206,718.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 35,400 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $369,576.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 47,950 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $543,273.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 43,620 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $494,650.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $695,425.85.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,521,997.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SAII opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

