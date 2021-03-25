Softcat plc (LON:SCT) to Issue GBX 6.40 Dividend

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCT opened at GBX 1,767 ($23.09) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,527.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,333.34. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 931.26 ($12.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,849 ($24.16). The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

In other Softcat news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Softcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

