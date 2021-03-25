Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr Sells 40,534 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $589,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00.

HOOK stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 270,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,235. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. Analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

