SnowGem Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

