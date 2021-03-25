Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $2,007,253.80 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,253.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,008 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,826.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $11.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.42. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5,567.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

