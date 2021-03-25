Smith Moore & CO. Takes $999,000 Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 477.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTH stock traded down $4.62 on Thursday, reaching $148.00. 488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,666. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.57. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

