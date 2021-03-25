Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.53. 149,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,250,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

