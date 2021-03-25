Smith Moore & CO. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Post were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

POST stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3,436.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.