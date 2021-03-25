Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $130.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,073. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $102.83 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.