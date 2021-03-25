Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $112.02.

