Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,694.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,516 shares of company stock worth $21,046,521. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

