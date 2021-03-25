Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre Sells 274,825 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SKLZ opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $46.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $4,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

