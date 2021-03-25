Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIXGF has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sixt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50. Sixt has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.