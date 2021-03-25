Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIXGF has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sixt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of Sixt stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50. Sixt has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.