Sipa Resources Limited (ASX:SRI) Insider Buys A$23,600.00 in Stock

Sipa Resources Limited (ASX:SRI) insider Craig McGown purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$23,600.00 ($16,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 22.88 and a quick ratio of 22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.05.

Sipa Resources Company Profile

Sipa Resources Limited operates as an exploration company. It explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Warralong project covering an area of 720 square kilometers; and the Wolfe Basin base metal projects which covers an area of 780 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

