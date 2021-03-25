Sipa Resources Limited (ASX:SRI) Insider Buys A$23,600.00 in Stock

Sipa Resources Limited (ASX:SRI) insider Craig McGown purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$23,600.00 ($16,857.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 22.88 and a quick ratio of 22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.05.
Sipa Resources Company Profile
