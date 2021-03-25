Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 6.6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $158.22. 10,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,492,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,010,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,123,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

