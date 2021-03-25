Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) versus ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Head-To-Head Survey

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 3.87% 9.92% 3.59% Silicon Motion Technology 18.92% 18.13% 14.40%

98.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 2.85 $211.70 million $1.49 25.62 Silicon Motion Technology $457.25 million 4.50 $64.40 million $1.82 32.20

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ON Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 2 5 15 1 2.65 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 7 0 2.78

ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $35.91, indicating a potential downside of 5.94%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Silicon Motion Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It sells its controllers under the SMI brand; data center SSDs under the Shannon brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

