Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Lone Pine Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 7.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 1.47% of Shopify worth $2,032,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

SHOP stock traded down $28.28 on Thursday, reaching $1,077.73. The company had a trading volume of 43,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,888. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.55 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.47, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,265.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

