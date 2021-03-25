Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.5 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q1 guidance to at least $1.40 EPS.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

