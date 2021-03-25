Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

SCVL traded up $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $57.03. 1,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,275. The firm has a market cap of $804.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $58.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

