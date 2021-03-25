Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $86.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,384,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 661,902 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after buying an additional 932,116 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

