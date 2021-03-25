Shadows (DOWS) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.72 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and $3.35 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00448796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00176099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00049657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.00736684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00074917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

