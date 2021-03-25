Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Shares Down 1.7%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49. Approximately 837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

