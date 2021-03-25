SevenOneSeven Capital Management Makes New $456,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Vipshop accounts for 3.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.44. 439,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.