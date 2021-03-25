Serum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $146.84 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $202.78 million and approximately $146.84 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00007829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00451382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00057595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00179358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00760021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00075062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

