Serengeti Asset Management LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Serengeti Asset Management LP cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.24. 9,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,837. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

