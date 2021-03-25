Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.58.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SRE traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.62. 28,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,357. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 475,501 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,730,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after buying an additional 315,774 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

