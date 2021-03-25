Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $142.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $101.13 and a one year high of $137.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average is $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 475,501 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,730,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

