Select Equity Group L.P. Raises Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up approximately 2.5% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $613,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,920. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.12. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

