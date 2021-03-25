Select Equity Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 132.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $104,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

QRVO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.65. 15,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

