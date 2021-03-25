Select Equity Group L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,770 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Signet Jewelers worth $233,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of SIG traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 26,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,730. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

