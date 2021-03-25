Select Equity Group L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 332.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 4.01% of Sensata Technologies worth $332,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 38.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,567 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $58.37. 7,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,240. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

