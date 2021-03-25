Select Equity Group L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586,002 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.88% of Lamar Advertising worth $74,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.35. 6,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

