SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $64.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEAS. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.27.

NYSE SEAS opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

