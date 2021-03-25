Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%.

SHIP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 161,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,416,941. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

