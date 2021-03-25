Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%.

NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 110,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,416,941. The company has a market capitalization of $172.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

