Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SA stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,273. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

SA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

