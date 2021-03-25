Scotiabank Analysts Give Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) a C$10.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

TSE IVN opened at C$6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 14.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.24. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$8.27. The stock has a market cap of C$7.79 billion and a PE ratio of -326.00.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$109,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

