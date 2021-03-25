Scopia Capital Management LP Has $223.94 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Scopia Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,728,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,734,839 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises about 28.3% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $223,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

NYSE SPR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

