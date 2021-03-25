Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,914,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,591,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $71.63. 307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

