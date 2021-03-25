Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162,832 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $68,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $265.69 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

