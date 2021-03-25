Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 441,552 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,552 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Fastenal worth $71,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

