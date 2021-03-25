Schroder Investment Management Group Has $60.94 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 61,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $250,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 38.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 910,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 250,773 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

