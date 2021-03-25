Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 6,680 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.66% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,574,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $185.40 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.