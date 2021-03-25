Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $24.02 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.02.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,313,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,993,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

